Haldimand Norfolk public health closes hair and nail salons

The Haldimand-Norfolk Medical Officer of Health has become one of the first to order all personal services businesses to close their doors in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The order impacts tattoo parlours, barbershops, hair and nail salons, spas, and tanning beds in the region.

It also applies to all banquet halls.

On its website, public health says the decision is part of the Health Unit’s COVID-19 containment strategy, which also includes the limiting of public gatherings and strict social distancing protocols.