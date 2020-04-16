Haldimand Norfolk the latest region to layoff workers

The Region of Haldimand Norfolk announcing it is laying off municipal workers.

Over 200 employees will be let go temporarily due to the ongoing public health emergency because of COVID-19.

Many of the workers are considered non essential and work in cultural services, administrative support and economic development.

The region is looking at a loss of $4 million because of the extra costs of fighting the virus along with lost revenue.

Haldimand Norfolk ratepayers were already facing an 8.4 percent property tax hike before the pandemic struck.