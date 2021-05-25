Half of Niagara's residents have received first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Half of Niagara's population has recieved at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest stats from Niagara Region Public Health show 50.4 percent of residents have gotten the shot, though only 3.4 percent have completed the full vaccination process including both shots.

As of the last update, 257,900 people in the region have been vaccinated.

Children 12 and older can also now sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine.

To book a shot call 1-833-943-3900 or go to ontario.ca/bookvaccine.

People who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in mid-March can also start booking their second shot this week.

Priority is being given to people who got the shot between March 10th and March 19th when a pilot project at pharamcies and doctors' offices first started.

The second injection for those people is being offered at a 10 week interval instead of the recommended 12 weeks as thousands of doses are set to expire soon.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams insists the reduced wait time is still safe and offers effective protection against COVID-19.