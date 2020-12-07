Half of Ontario's Greenbelt Council quits in wake of chair's protest resignation

Pending environmental reforms by the Ford government have led to a weekend of resignations from Ontario's Greenbelt Council.

Half of the remaining members of the council followed David Crombie, their former chairman's lead, by stepping down in protest of Schedule 6 of the Progressive Conservatives' ombinus budget bill.

They say it would strip power from local conservation authorities and expand ministerial authority on zoning and other potentially sensitive environment issues.

In particular, they argue, it could shrink the greenbelt.

Steve Clark, the minister in charge of the council, disputes that.

He's slated to hold a news conference this morning at Queens Park at 9 a.m.

Their departures leave just six members on the Council, five of whom were appointed since Premier Doug Ford took office in 2018.

