Halloween recount for Port Colborne councillor position after tie

There will be a Halloween-day recount in Port Colborne where there was a tie between two candidates for the position of Councillor in Ward 2.

Councillors Eric Beauregard and Angie Desmarais tied in Monday night's election - both receiving 342 votes - tying for second place.

Tim Hoyle came in first with 352 votes.

The recount will take place on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 1 p.m. at City Hall in Council Chambers, 3rd Floor, 66 Charlotte Street, Port Colborne.

The candidates, their lawyers and scrutineers are allowed to attend the recount.

Members of the public are not permitted.

If the recount indicates that the two candidates for Ward 2 have received the same number of votes, the clerk will choose the successful candidate.