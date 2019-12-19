Halloween storm makes it on to top worst weather list
Environment Canada has released its top 10 weather events of 2019 and one wet, windy storm in Niagara has made the list.
Environment Canada's Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips looked at weather and climate phenomena that affected everyone from farmers to trick-or-treaters.
Phillips calling the October rain storm that hit Niagara, the storm that postponed Halloween.
The storm cut across Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes but the highest wind gusts of the weather event were recorded in Port Colborne at 129 km/h.
Also making the list the Ottawa River Flood, Tropical Storm's Erin and Dorian that walloped Nova Scotia over a nine day period, Prairie fall follies that dumped 24 cm of snow on Winnipeg before Thanksgiving, and record heat in the Arctic all year long.
Bill Steele - Port Colborne Mayor
Matt talks with Mayor Bill Steele about the aftermath of the Halloween wind storm. Canadian Niagara Power says it will be investing millions to help stabilize hydro service in Port Colborne. However local ratepayers could see a hike in their hydro bill to help facilitate the work.
