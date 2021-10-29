Halloween themed housing rally planned at Niagara Region headquarters

Organizers are putting a Halloween twist on a housing rally at Niagara Region headquarters.

'A Haunted Housing Crisis Rally' is happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today as rent and home ownership remain financially out of reach for many.

Housing Now Niagara representatives say the lack of affordable housing is perpetuating inequalities for many minorities, youth, Indigenous people, sole support parents, people with disabilities, and people living alone.

They say policy changes cannot come fast enough.

People participating in today's rally are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes as they call for change.

The rally will end with a one-act play called, 'A Haunted Housing Crisis' and officials plan to present regional council with a list of housing demands.