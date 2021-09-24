Halloween themed scavenger hunt in Niagara to support Cystic Fibrosis Canada

A Niagara-wide family scavenger hunt will be raising money for Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

The Quest4CF is happening on Sunday, October 17th, leading 50 groups through the region as they solve puzzles, search for clues, and do some trick-or-treating.

Participants are encouraged to dress up in costumes for the Halloween inspired event.

In its first year, Quest4CF raised over $83,000 across Canada. Organizers of the Niagara event hope to raise $10,000 for the cause.

Registration is $60 per family and will be limited to only 50 groups.

Registration is available online at Quest4CF.crowdchange.net