Halton and Durham officials hoping their regions can stay in Stage 3

Halton and Durham regions may find out today if the province will order them into a modified Stage 2 to try and flatten the curve of new COVID-19 cases.

Over the weekend, a number of Halton mayors sent Ontario's top doctor a letter asking him to keep them in Stage 3.

The mayors including Burlington's Marianne Meed Ward argue the number of cases in the region is still low compared to hot spots like Toronto and they have more available hospital space.

Meed Ward noting they also have the new Joseph Brant pandemic response unit which has never been used, but is available.

Oakville Mayor Rob Burton suggesting a targeted approach, where we look at the places that generate the cases and go after them.

There were 65 new cases of the virus in Halton over the weekend and 93 in Durham.