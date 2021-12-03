Halton now has a case of Omicron variant of COVID-19

A second Toronto-area public health unit has detected a case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Halton Public Health says one person is confirmed to have the variant, and there are two other suspected cases.

It says one of the people with a suspected case recently travelled to Nigeria.

The other two were close contacts of that person.

All three are self-isolating, and public health officials are getting in touch with all of the patients' contacts.

Yesterday, the Durham Region Health Department announced one person there had been diagnosed with an Omicron case of COVID-19.

It says the person who tested positive is a close contact of a traveller who recently returned from a southern African country that Canada has deemed high-risk for the variant.

