Halton Police searching for miniature donkey
Police in Halton are searching for little Sebastian.
The three week old miniature donkey was taken from a Halton Hills farm sometime between August 19th and August 20th.
Owners say Sebastian is still nursing and is too young to be separated from his mother.
The donkey has no discernible markings.
Anyone who may have more information is asked to call Halton Regional Police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2415 or 2416
