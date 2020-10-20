Halton residents asked to take steps to prevent a return to Stage 2
Halton's top doctor is asking residents to only dine in at restaurants with people in their households and to stop taking part in indoor fitness classes even though they are still permitted for now.
The advice from Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hamidah Meghani comes after the province moved York Region into a modified version of Stage 2 and Premier Doug Ford hinted that Halton could be next.
In an open letter to residents that was released yesterday morning, Meghani recommends residents stop participating in some higher risk activities that are still permitted under Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan.
She is asking residents to limit all team sports participation to training only and no longer participate in indoor fitness classes.
She also notes, while indoor dining continues to be permitted at bars and restaurants in the region, residents should try to only eat out with people in their household.
-
Federal Politics/Snap Election/Confidence VoteTom McConnell Speaks with Matt Gurney - National Post regarding Federal politics, confidence vote and possibility of snap election
-
Possibility of a Snap ElectionMatt Holmes Speaks with Peter Woolstencroft – Retired Political Science Professor from University of Waterloo regarding the possibility of a snap election
-
Spectacular Halloween Displays for Charity in Welland and Port ColborneMatt Holmes Speaks with Taryn Wilson - Welland Resident Co-Founder Hallowe'en On the Grange display in Welland and Koreen Huffman - Port Colborne Resident Co-Founder Haunt Maze in Port Colborne regarding spectacular Halloween displays for charity