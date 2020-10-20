Halton residents asked to take steps to prevent a return to Stage 2

Halton's top doctor is asking residents to only dine in at restaurants with people in their households and to stop taking part in indoor fitness classes even though they are still permitted for now.

The advice from Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hamidah Meghani comes after the province moved York Region into a modified version of Stage 2 and Premier Doug Ford hinted that Halton could be next.

In an open letter to residents that was released yesterday morning, Meghani recommends residents stop participating in some higher risk activities that are still permitted under Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan.

She is asking residents to limit all team sports participation to training only and no longer participate in indoor fitness classes.

She also notes, while indoor dining continues to be permitted at bars and restaurants in the region, residents should try to only eat out with people in their household.