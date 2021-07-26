Hamilton and Burlington under special air quality statement

Hamilton and Burlington are under an Enivronment Canada special air quality statement as smoke from forest fires continues to impact the area.

High levels of air pollution are expected today as smoke plumes may move over southern Ontario from the northwestern fires.

If the smoke drifts down, the air quality may deteriorate.

People may experience some throat irritation, increased coughing, and headaches if the air quality worsens.

People with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Niagara is not included in the special air quality statement as of 7:30 a.m.