Hamilton baby suffers 'traumatic' injuries, police negotiate with barricaded man

A toddler is in hospital with traumatic injuries after an early-morning incident in Hamilton left a man barricaded inside a home, officials said Wednesday.

Police say they were called to a home in central Hamilton for reports of an injured child around 3:30 a.m.

Local paramedics say they rushed a 21-month-old girl to hospital with serious injuries, but the girl is expected to survive.

Hamilton police Const. Jerome Stewart says a crisis negotiator is on scene talking to the man.

He says the situation is under control and there is no threat to public safety.

The nearby high school remains open and safe, he said, but some nearby roads are closed.

