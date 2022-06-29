Hamilton Bulldogs’ ceremony to take place at Summer Gore Park Promenade Thursday

The City of Hamilton, Mayor Fred Eisenberger and the Downtown BIA invite residents to attend a ceremony at Gore Park on Thursday, June 30, 2022, to welcome the Hamilton Bulldogs back from Wednesday night’s Memorial Cup final.

The ceremony, which will take place at 1:45 pm on Thursday in Gore Park as part of the Summer Gore Park Promenade, will recognize the Hamilton Bulldogs’ outstanding 2021/2022 OHL season. Attendees will meet the players, coaches and the Bulldogs’ mascot, Bruiser, and have an opportunity to show their congratulations and appreciation for an outstanding junior hockey season.

Attendees can also enjoy free programming at the Summer Gore Park Promenade including live music, food trucks, large scale games and community and local vendors who will be located throughout the park from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

SOURCE: City of Hamilton