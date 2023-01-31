Hamilton Bulldogs may be moving to Brantford to become Brantford Bulldogs for three years

The Hamilton Bulldogs may call Brantford home for a few years as renovations take place at the FirstOntario Centre.

The Bulldogs are considering temporarily relocating to the Brantford Civic Centre for home games during the work on their home arena.

A special Brantford council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7th, for councillors to consider the proposal.

The proposal also stipulates that the team would be rebranded as the “Brantford Bulldogs.”

The staff report suggests the agreement would start this year, for a three-year term, with an additional three one-year renewals.

It's estimated that $7.5 million in upgrades are needed at Brantford's Civic Centre to host the OHL team.

The costs would be split between the team and the city's casino reserve fund.

“I am very excited about the prospect of bringing an OHL team to Brantford,” said Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis.

"A partnership with an established OHL franchise will reinforce the image of Brantford as a renowned sport-friendly city, as well as enhance the perception of the city as active, vibrant, and attractive to future investment, especially surrounding the downtown core. Furthermore, Brantford is growing rapidly, and would benefit tremendously from an upgraded premier multi-use event venue in the downtown to serve existing residents and attract new ones.”