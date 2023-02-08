Hamilton Bulldogs set to move to Brantford

The Hamilton Bulldogs are set to move to Brantford.

Brantford city council unanimously approving a plan that will see the OHL team relocate to the Brantford Civic Centre while renovations are done in Hamilton at the FirstOntario Centre.

The three year agreement will start this year and includes an additional three one-year renewals.

An estimated $7.5 million will be spent in upgrades to Brantford's Civic Centre.

Those costs will be split between the team and the city's casino reserve fund.

The team will also be rebranded as the “Brantford Bulldogs.”