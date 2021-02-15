Hamilton company fined following supervisor's death

A Hamilton company has been fined following the death of a supervisor.

The death happened in 2018 when the supervisor was operating a mini-excavator in an underground pipe at a construction site.

The tip over protection system designed to protect workers from overhead hazards and tip overs had been removed before the equipment was lowered into the pipe.

While the supervisor was using the equipment the front tracks lifted, fatally pinning the worker between the top of the pipe and the mini-excavator.

McNally Construction has been fined $200,000 plus a 25 percent victim surcharge after pleading guilty last week.

Provincial officials say this is a second offence for the defendant under the Occupational Health and Safety Act following the 2013 death of a young worker.