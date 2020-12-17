Hamilton company fined in worker's death
A Hamilton company has been fined after a worker was fatally electrocuted.
The incident happened in March of last year when an employee of the Miska Trailer Factory was asked to modify some new flags attached to aluminium poles and then mount them on flagpoles along a fence in the factory's parking lot.
The worker drove a scissor lift to the area to perform the work, but as the aluminium pole was raised into position it made contact with the 16,000 volt powerlines overhead.
The employee was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but did not survive.
The Ministry of Labour has determined steps were not taken to prevent the flagpole from encroaching on the powerlines.
A judge has fined the company $150,000 plus a 25 percent victim fine surcharge.
