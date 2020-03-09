Hamilton cops still searching for a lone gunman after two killed

The investigation continues into a shooting early yesterday morning at a bar in Hamilton.

And police have more questions than answers at this point.

Sgt. Steve Bereziuk says a group of people had attended a memorial celebration for murder victim Carel Douse at the Zen Lounge earlier in the evening...after the bar closed they moved to the Urban Lounge on Barton Street, in the basement behind Sam;s Tavern

That's when a man enterted the bar and started firing, striking four people and killing a man and a woman.

Bereziuk says they don't know why the bar was open and serving drinks at 5:00 in the morning.

Police have no motive yet for the shooting but are searching for a lone gunman described as a black male, in his early 30's, about 5' 10" with short braids.

The Sergeant say while there were dozens of people inside the bar at the time of the shooting, only one witness has come forward.