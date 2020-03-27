Hamilton dialysis nurse tests positive for COVID-19

As of yesterday afternoon the city of Hamilton had 43 confirmed cases and one death from COVID-19.

One of the cases, involves a dialysis nurse at St. Joseph’s Healthcare

Public Health says the nurse, who lives in Hamilton, worked their last shift on Friday, March 20 at the Charlton Campus dialysis unit.

On Thursday, March 19 the nurse also provided dialysis care at Hamilton Health Sciences General Hospital.

As per protocols, the nurse wore personal protective equipment including a face shield, procedure mask and gloves.

The nurse had no symptoms while at work and fell ill over the weekend at home.

Public health is currently tracking any patients or staff the individual came into contact with.

Meantime, in an operational update, the Mayor and city officials letting residents know they no longer have to touch some pedestrian signals in Hamilton to activate crosswalk lights.

The reprogrammed signals are in high priority high traffic areas near hospitals, urgent care centres and COVID assessment centres.

City golf courses will remain closed to the public, but general maintenance on the courses will continue with a goal of opening them later this season.

The city says due to the focus on the COVID-19 response, the city will not be promoting Earth Hour this weekend, but welcomes the public to acknowledge the day in their own way.