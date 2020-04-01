Hamilton extending some closures until May 25th

Hamilton officials serving notice they are suspending all city-run programming and extending the closure of all city owned facilities, parks, playgrounds, sports fields and administration facilities until May 25th.

The city is also accepting donations of personal protective equipment for frontline workers, emergency responders and other healthcare professionals.

Donations of surgical masks, N95 masks, impervious gowns, gloves, face sheilds, swabs and hand sanitizer is greatly appreciated.

In an email, Mayor Fred Eisenberger giving a shoutout to front-line personell in the battle against the virus, noting "You are true superheroes. On behalf of all Hamiltonians, thank you."