Hamilton extending some closures until May 25th
Hamilton officials serving notice they are suspending all city-run programming and extending the closure of all city owned facilities, parks, playgrounds, sports fields and administration facilities until May 25th.
The city is also accepting donations of personal protective equipment for frontline workers, emergency responders and other healthcare professionals.
Donations of surgical masks, N95 masks, impervious gowns, gloves, face sheilds, swabs and hand sanitizer is greatly appreciated.
In an email, Mayor Fred Eisenberger giving a shoutout to front-line personell in the battle against the virus, noting "You are true superheroes. On behalf of all Hamiltonians, thank you."
COVID-19 | Impact on Business/Preparing for Good Friday Fish FryMatt Holmes Speaks with Karen Nicol - Owner of Lakeport Fish and Chips regarding Good Friday fish fry and impact COVID-19 is having on business
COVID-19 | Liberal Leader Urges Ontario Government to Help Long Term Workers/Fast Track Foreign Trained Health ProfessionalsMatt Holmes Speaks with Steven Del Duca - Ontario Liberal Leader regarding foreign trained health professionals and some help with equipment for long term care workers
COVID-19 | Niagara Parks Closes Remaining Outdoor Recreational AmenitiesMatt Holmes Speaks with David Adames - CEO Niagara Parks regarding more outdoor closures in Niagara