Hamilton Fire Department to Lift Ban on Open Air Burning

Due to the improving Air Quality Health Index ratings, the Hamilton Fire Department will be lifting the ban on open air burning previously issued on June 7, 2023 as of 8 am Tuesday June 13, 2023.

All property owners who hold a valid Open Air Burn Permit may resume open air burning and are reminded that the burning must be conducted in accordance the guidelines provided with the permit.

Burn Permits can only be issued for properties that are located within the rural areas of the City, as designated under the Official Plan for the City of Hamilton. No open air burning is permitted in urban-designated areas.

Burn permits may be obtained on line at www.hamilton.ca.

For more information on open air burning, contact our Fire Prevention Division at 905 546-2424 ext. 1380, weekdays between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm.

