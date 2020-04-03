Hamilton Health Science follows parking action of NHS
Hamilton Health Sciences has announced that parking for everyone including staff. physicians, patients and visitors will be free for the month of April.
Starting today, the entry and exit gates in each of their parking areas will be lifted.
For non-gated facilities like St. Peter’s and WLMH parking will not be enforced during this time.
No action is required by the driver to access free parking in the facility.
Staff that have their parking fees deducted through payroll will see those fees eliminated for the month of April.
Parkers that are billed annually or monthly will not be billed in April.
The Niagara Health System announced Wednesday that parking would be free at all its hospital sites until further notice.
-
COVID-19 | Sitel St. Catharines To Hire Over 200 Work From Home PositionsMatt Holmes Speaks with Gemma Dale - Site Director Sitel St. Catharines regarding the hiring of 200 at home workers
-
COVID-19 | Quality Time, Structure Important for Families During COVID-19 PandemicMatt Holmes Speaks with Dawn Trussell – Associate Professor of Sport Management Brock University regarding new research by Professor Trussell saying quality time and structure is important during pandemic
-
COVID-19 | Grape Growers Commit to the Purchase of a Ventilator in Support of Niagara Health SystemMatt Holmes Speaks with Matthias Oppenlaender – Chair Grape Growers of Ontario and Roger Ali – President and CEO Niagara Health Foundation regarding the commitment to purchase ventilator for Niagara Health System by Grape Growers of Ontario