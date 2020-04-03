Hamilton Health Science follows parking action of NHS

Hamilton Health Sciences has announced that parking for everyone including staff. physicians, patients and visitors will be free for the month of April.

Starting today, the entry and exit gates in each of their parking areas will be lifted.

For non-gated facilities like St. Peter’s and WLMH parking will not be enforced during this time.

No action is required by the driver to access free parking in the facility.

Staff that have their parking fees deducted through payroll will see those fees eliminated for the month of April.

Parkers that are billed annually or monthly will not be billed in April.

The Niagara Health System announced Wednesday that parking would be free at all its hospital sites until further notice.

