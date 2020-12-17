Hamilton Health Sciences further steps up to help nursing home deal with deadly outbreak

Hamilton Health Sciences is stepping in to help a nursing home combat a deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care approved a new voluntary management contract between Hamilton Health Sciences and Grace Villa Nursing Home.

So far, Hamilton Public Health has reported 19 deaths at the location.

According to Public Health's website 118 residents and 59 staff members are sick.

Hamilton Mountain MPP Monique Taylor put a video on Twitter earlier this week, calling the outbreak 'one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Ontario.'

"The residents, families, and workers of Grace Villa are begging for help. The PSWs, cleaners, and other workers in the home are doing their best but they are burning out and they are getting sick too. This COVID outbreak is out of control and getting worse every single day."

Hamilton Health Sciences has already been working with Grace Villa since the end of November, but the decision by the ministry will allow HHS to further take over management and operational oversight.

CEO of APANS Health Services, the operator of the home, Mary Raithby says they look forward to working with HHS to control the outbreak.