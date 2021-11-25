Hamilton homeless encampment catches fire

Hamilton police say a homeless encampment caught fire early yesterday morning.

They say flames fully engulfed several tents, with flames shooting high in the air.

There are no reports of injuries, and police say firefighters were able to pull several people from their tents.

Police say officials have begun relocating residents of the encampment, and they say a few dozen people showed up to protest that effort.

One protester was charged with obstructing police, and another was charged with assaulting a police officer.