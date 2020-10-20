Hamilton introduces new measures for fitness and recreation facilities

The City of Hamilton is putting out new guidelines for gyms as the city continues to grapple with a COVID-19 outbreak.

In light of the spread tied to a local spinning fitness centre, Spinco, Hamilton's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson announced all recreation facilities have to follow new measures in addition to provincial guidelines.

Centres must ensure 3 metres of physical distancing between participants involved in any exercise, set a capacity limit of no more than 10 people per session, and ensure everyone wears a mask at all times.

So far, at least 74 cases have been linked to Spinco, despite adherence to the provincial guidelines.

However, participants could remove their masks while they were exercising.

48 cases are directly linked to transmission at a class.