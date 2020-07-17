Hamilton joins growing list of municipalities to require masks for indoor spaces.

Hamilton joins the growing list of municipalities that have approved a mandatory mask by-law.

Masks or face coverings will be required in indoor public and commercial spaces.

The new rules go into effect on Monday, July 20.

In Niagara, St. Catharines mandatory mask by-law came into effect today, Niagara-on--the-lake's will take effect next Thursday.

The Niagara Region will debate the matter again on Thursday in a special session set for 4 p.m.

Niagara Falls council briefly discussed the issue at a council meeting Tuesday, but opted to defer to the Region for a decision.

Toronto, Ottawa, Halton Region, Peel and Durham Region, Brant Country, Brantford, Kawartha Lakes &, Simcoe-Muskoka have all passed mandatory bylaws.

Many more Ontario municipalities intend to deal with the issue next week.