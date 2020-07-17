Hamilton man accused in shooting death of teen remains in custody

A 21 year-old man has been remanded into custody until a bail hearing July 23rd in the shooting death of a 17 year old Hamilton girl.

Devante Skye-Davis is charged with manslaughter in the Wednesday morning shooting death of Myah Larmond at a home on St. Matthews Avenue.

In a release police say “At this time, the evidence supports an element of carelessness and recklessness by the accused. There is currently no evidence to suggest the victim was the intended target.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to give them a call.

