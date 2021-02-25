Hamilton man accused of stabbing two female co-workers at Maple Leaf Foods facility
Police say they've arrested and charged a 39-year-old man accused of stabbing two female co-workers at a workplace in Hamilton.
Maple Leaf Foods says the incident took place at its facility in the city.
Police say officers responded to a report of an assault around 4 a.m. Thursday and found a woman in her late 40s and another in her late teens with multiple stab wounds.
Police say the women were taken to hospital and are in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
The force says a 39-year-old Hamilton man was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Maple Leaf Foods said it was ``saddened and disturbed'' by what had happened and was co-operating with police.
