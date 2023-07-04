Hamilton man charged with first-degree murder in death of 16-year-old cousin

A 22-year-old Hamilton man is accused of murder in the alleged stabbing death of his 16-year-old cousin.

Hamilton Police Det. Sgt. Sara Beck says the stabbing took place on Sunday evening during a family gathering at a home on the city's East Mountain.

She says it occurred inside the suspect's home at around 10 p.m., adding an unspecified incident earlier in the day may have played a role in the attack, but declining to provide further details.

The teen, whose name is not being released at his family's request, was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police allege the suspect in the case fled the home immediately after the stabbing but was arrested on Monday morning after a tip from a community member.

Laureano Bistoyong is facing one charge of first-degree murder.