Hamilton man charged with manslaughter after 26 year old dies of overdose in St. Catharines
Niagara police have laid charges after an opioid death in St. Catharines.
NRP say back on July 22nd officers were called to a business near Welland Avenue and Geneva Street for a suspected overdose.
There they found a man unresponsive and appeared to be experiencing an overdose.
The 26 year old man never regained consciousness and died in hospital on July 30th.
An investigation determined that the cause of death was directly attributed to the consumption of Fentanyl.
34 year old Krzysztof Sojka from Hamilton was arrested yesterday and charged with Manslaughter.
Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, badge #1009476.
