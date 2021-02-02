Hamilton man charged with possession of explosive device

An explosive device was discovered as police arrested a Hamilton man yesterday morning.

Hamilton Police received a call about a man in crisis in the Lime Ridge Mall parking lot just before 5 a.m. yesterday.

Officers were able to find the man in a parked vehicle and began to speak with him.

Just before 8 a.m., he attempted to leave the parking lot, hitting police vehicles and barricades.

Officers were able to contain the driver on Upper Wentworth Street and safely arrested him.

A search of the vehicle reveal a suspicious device built to explode.

Once the device as dealt with, officers secured a search warrant for a home near Concession Street and Upper Sherman Avenue where additional evidence related to the device was uncovered.

The 44 year old man was charged with possession of an explosive device and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.