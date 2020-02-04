iHeartRadio
Hamilton man dies after being run over by salt truck

CKTB-News- Hamilton man dies salt truck

Hamilton police say a man who died after he was found outside a hospital ER with serious injuries was not a victim of a homicide.

After an investigation, police discovered 24 year old Kyle Richardson was dropped off by a cab outside Juravinski Hospital early Saturday morning and was then run over by a salt truck.

Investigators believe he either fell or juimped off the vehicle which was salting a ramp to the ER. 

The driver later noticed Richardson on the roadway and called for help, but medical staff were unable to revive him.

