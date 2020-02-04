Hamilton man dies after being run over by salt truck
Hamilton police say a man who died after he was found outside a hospital ER with serious injuries was not a victim of a homicide.
After an investigation, police discovered 24 year old Kyle Richardson was dropped off by a cab outside Juravinski Hospital early Saturday morning and was then run over by a salt truck.
Investigators believe he either fell or juimped off the vehicle which was salting a ramp to the ER.
The driver later noticed Richardson on the roadway and called for help, but medical staff were unable to revive him.
-
5PM FEB 5TH
The Late Round Table c/ HOLLY MUNDULA (Regional Manager Business Banking Solutions for Meridian Credit Union)/ SHANE MALCOLM (Executive Director Leadership Niagara)
-
4PM FEB 5TH
Have you signed up for Ford’s child care cash yet?
-
3PM FEB 5TH
Bill Glisky, Managing Editor, Inquinte.ca
251 Canadians quarantined on a cruise ship
AirBnB announces new rules similar to rental cars