Hamilton man facing charges in alleged phone fraud scam, police seek more victims

A Hamilton man is facing six charges in an alleged phone fraud scam.

Toronto police allege the man approached his victims by pretending to be an RCMP officer and recruiting their help in a non-existent investigation.

They say he then allegedly asked victims to buy large quantities of gift cards and share the details with him over the phone.

Police did not say exactly how much money was involved.

The man is facing three counts each of fraud over $5,000 and possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police say they believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

