Hamilton man taking his self defense case to the SCOC

The CBC reporting this morning lawyers for a Hamilton area man who had his acquittal on a murder charge thrown out, are taking the case all the way to the Supreme Court.

Peter Khill was originally found not guilty in the 2016 shooting death of John Stryres.

The 28 year old admitted to shooting and killing Styres, who he believed was trying to steal his truck, but argued it was self defence even though the victim was not armed.

Khill testified he was following his military training.

The verdict was later overturned by the Ontario Court of Appeal.

Now his lawyers hope the Supreme Court will hear the case on the grounds the Court of Appeals' decision "fundamentally changes self-defense in Canada and leaves homeowners with little option but to call police and cower until they arrive."