Hamilton Mayor unhappy with extended mall hours

The mayor of Hamilton is criticizing extended shopping hours at a city mall, given COVID-19 and lockdowns in neighbouring regions.

Cadillac Fairview says Lime Ridge Mall will open from 9 a-m to 9 p-m daily through December 23rd to encourage shoppers to spread out.

But Mayor Fred Eisenberg tells C-T-V Toronto the move isn't helpful when people are being urged to go out only for essential errands.

Health Minister Christine Elliot says residents in lockdown areas should not be shopping in areas with lesser restrictions