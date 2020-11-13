Hamilton moving into 'red' zone on Monday meaning strict limits of 10 indoors at gyms, restaurants

Hamilton will be moving into the 'Red-Control' level of Ontario's framework on Monday at 12:01 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford making the announcement with Health Minister Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams today.

Ford announced that after seeing the latest modelling numbers, which showed Ontario could see 6500 cases a day by mid-December, he's taking action.

The red category allows for indoor dining at bars and restaurants but with a strict capacity limit of 10 people indoors.

It also limits capacity in gyms to 10 people inside and prohibits movie theatres from operating.

The change comes after the Ford government decided to lower the criteria for moving regions into the category from a weekly incidence rate of 100 new cases per 100,000 people to 40 new cases per 100,000 people.

It should be noted that Ford has called the framework a “baseline” and that individual medical officers of health can still impose additional restrictions.

Control – red

General public health measures (gatherings, workplace requirements and face coverings)

Gathering limit for all organized public events and social gatherings: 10 people indoors 25 people outdoors

Religious services, weddings and funerals: 30% capacity indoors 100 people outdoors

Requirement for workplace screening

Face coverings required in: indoor workplaces indoor public spaces, with limited exemptions

Where patrons without face coverings are within two metres of workers, workers much use additional protections such as eye protection

Workplaces must develop and implement a communication/public education plan (highlighting risk)

Physical distancing must be maintained

Non-essential travel from areas of high-transmission to areas of low transmission should be avoided

Restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments

Maximum number of patrons permitted to be seated indoors is 10

Require patrons to be seated; 2 metre minimum between tables

Outdoor dining, take out, drive through, and delivery permitted

Dancing, singing and the live performance of brass or wind instruments are prohibited

Require patron contact info (one per party)

No buffet style service

Night clubs only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metres distance and face covering required

Face coverings except when eating or drinking only

Eye protection where patrons without face coverings are within 2 metres of workers

Limit operating hours, establishments must close at midnight

Limit operating hours, establishments close at 10 p.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 9.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Limit of 4 people may be seated together

Limit volume of music (to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)

Require screening of patrons (for example, questionnaire)

Closure of strip clubs

A safety plan must be available upon request

Sports and recreational fitness facilities

Maximum 50 people per facility (revoke OCMOH approved plan) in all combined recreational fitness spaces or programs (not pools, rinks at arenas, community centres, and multi-purpose facilities)

approved plan) in all combined recreational fitness spaces or programs (not pools, rinks at arenas, community centres, and multi-purpose facilities) Gyms and fitness studios permitted to be open with: 10 people indoors (classes) 25 people outdoors (classes) 10 people indoors (areas with weights or exercise equipment)

All sports and recreational programs in other facilities (arenas and multiplexes) limited to 10 people per room indoors and 25 outdoors

Team sports must not be practiced or played except for training (no games or scrimmage)

No contact permitted for team or individual sports

No spectators permitted (exemption for parent and guardian supervision of children)

Exemption for high performance athletes and parasports

Limit duration of stay to 90 minutes except if engaging in sport

Limit volume of music to conversation level and prevent shouting by both instructors and members of the public

Face coverings required except when exercising

Increase spacing between patrons to 3 metres for areas of a sport or recreational facility where there are weights or weight machines and exercise and fitness classes

Require contact information for all patrons and attendance for team sports

Require reservation for entry; one reservation for teams

Require screening of members of the public, including spectators (for example, questionnaire)

A safety plan must be available upon request

Meeting and event spaces

Maximum of 50 people per facility (revoke capacity limit on a per room basis as per OCMOH plan)

plan) Facility limits: 10 people indoors 25 people outdoors

Booking multiple rooms for the same event not permitted

Limit operating hours, establishments must close at 10 p.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Limit of 4 people may be seated together

Limit volume of music (to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)

Require screening of patrons (for example, questionnaire)

A safety plan must be available upon request

Retail

Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metre distance and face covering required

Limit volume of music (to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)

Consider limiting capacity in retail stores and in shopping malls during winter holiday season

For malls: Maximum 10 patrons permitted to be seated indoors in mall food court Require screening of patrons at mall entrances (for example, questionnaire) a safety plan must be available upon request



Personal care services

Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, whirlpools, bath houses, other adult venues, hot tubs, floating pools and sensory deprivation pods closed (some exceptions)

Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited

Change rooms and showers closed

Require contact information from all patrons

Require screening of patrons (for example, questionnaire)

A safety plan must be available upon request

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

Limits: 10 people per facility indoors 25 people outdoors

Table games are prohibited

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

Require screening of patrons (for example, questionnaire)

A safety plan must be available upon request

Cinemas

Closed, except for: drive-in cinemas rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event

Limit of 50 people per facility (revoke OCMOH approved plan)

approved plan) Face coverings except when eating or drinking only

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

Require screening of patrons (for example, questionnaire)

Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or other impermeable barrier

Performing arts facilities