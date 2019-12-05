Hamilton MP criticized for being too politically correct
A little too politically correct?
Quite a few Hamiltonians, are not happy with an e-greeting card sent out this month from Liberal MP Bob Bratina.
The holiday card says "Wishing you a great month of December."
Many of his constituents in Stoney Creek taking to social media to criticize Bratina for failing to mention Christmas.
