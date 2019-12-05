iHeartRadio
Hamilton MP criticized for being too politically correct

CKTB-News- Bratina

A little too politically correct?

Quite a few Hamiltonians, are not happy with an e-greeting card sent out this month from Liberal MP Bob Bratina.

The holiday card says  "Wishing you a great month of December."

Many of his constituents in Stoney Creek taking to social media to criticize Bratina for failing to mention Christmas.

