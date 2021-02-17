Hamilton officials confirm COVID-19 variant case in the city
Officials in Hamilton are confirming a case of the UK variant of COVID-19 within the city.
The variant strain is said to be more contagious, spreading faster and easier.
Many health officials have expressed concerns about COVID-19 variants as the province began reopening this week.
Hamilton is considered to be in the 'Red' level of the province's COVID-19 colour-coded restriction system.
Medical Officer of Health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson says, "Hamilton Public Health Services is prepared for this and has implemented a number of enhanced measures in accordance to the provincial guidance documents. As prepared as we are, it's extremely important that all members of the community are prepared as well."
She encourages everyone to continue following COVID-19 guidance, including masking, physical distance, and proper hand hygiene.
