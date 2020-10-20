Hamilton officials encourage people to celebrate Halloween at home

Hamilton officials are encouraging residents to stay home for Halloween.

Yesterday, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, said he does not recommend children in Toronto, Peel, York, or Ottawa go trick-or-treating.

He encouraged people outside of those areas to seek the advice of local public health units.

While people in the Hammer are encouraged to stay home and find alternate ways to celebrate, if you do choose to go trick or treating there are a few recommendations to follow.

Trick-or-treaters and people handing out candy should wear a mask, treats should be set up outside, tongs can be used to hand out goodies, and everyone is encouraged to stay within their own neighbourhoods.

City officials also recommend building a candy slide or catapult for a non-touch delivery option.