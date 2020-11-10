Hamilton parents surveyed on their remote learning preparedness
Hamilton's public school board is making sure parents are prepared in case schools are forced to close because of the increasing COVID-19 case count.
On Friday, parents were sent a survey to find out how prepared they are to have their children make the switch back to online learning.
The board says it has no plans to close schools but wants to be ready for all scenarios.
Board spokesman Shawn McKillop tells the Spec, the Ministry of Education has asked school boards to check in with families about their level of "remote learning preparedness" in case of closures.
