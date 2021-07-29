Hamilton Police arrest 24 year old man following Stoney Creek shooting
A 24 year old man has been arrested after a shooting in Stoney Creek yesterday.
Hamilton Police responded to the shooting in the Centennial Parkway and QEW area just before 7 a.m. yesterday morning.
When they arrived, they discovered a 40 year old man with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
The suspect fled on foot to 524 Centennial Parkway North where police say he stole a transport truck while the driver was still inside.
The truck was later abandoned as the suspect fled into a Royce Avenue home.
Police negotiators were called in, leading the the man's eventual arrest.
He faces various firearms related offences and is being held in custody for a bail hearing today.
Police officials believe this was a targeted incident and the investigation is ongoing.