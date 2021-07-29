Hamilton Police arrest 24 year old man following Stoney Creek shooting

A 24 year old man has been arrested after a shooting in Stoney Creek yesterday.

Hamilton Police responded to the shooting in the Centennial Parkway and QEW area just before 7 a.m. yesterday morning.

When they arrived, they discovered a 40 year old man with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled on foot to 524 Centennial Parkway North where police say he stole a transport truck while the driver was still inside.

The truck was later abandoned as the suspect fled into a Royce Avenue home.

Police negotiators were called in, leading the the man's eventual arrest.

He faces various firearms related offences and is being held in custody for a bail hearing today.

Police officials believe this was a targeted incident and the investigation is ongoing.