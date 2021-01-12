Hamilton police charge 'Hugs Over Masks' protest organizers in two separate events
Hamilton police say they have charged two organizers of an anti-mask protest group for holding events that allegedly violated public health rules.
Police say the events were held in downtown Hamilton on Jan. 3 and Jan. 10.
The force alleges that 40 people attended first event and 60 attended the second.
Current provincial restrictions limit gatherings to a maximum of 10 people outdoors.
Police say they informed the ``Hugs Over Masks'' organizers that the planned Jan. 10 gathering would result in charges, but they went ahead with the event.
They say a 27-year-old man and 38-year-old woman are facing charges under the Reopening Ontario Act that carry a minimum fine of $10,000 if convicted.
