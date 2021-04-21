Hamilton Police confirm 20 charges laid in two anti-lockdown protests

Hamilton Police and by-law officers have laid 20 charges in connection with two protests.

Police officials say over 400 people took part in an anti-lockdown protest on Saturday in the Kenilworth Avenue North and Barton Street East area.

Then on Sunday, around 45 people took part in an Hugs Over Masks event near Bay Street South and Main Street.

Police representatives confirm the majority of participants were maskless and both events exceeded the current number of people allowed for outdoor gatherings in the province.

It comes as Niagara Regional Police say charges are still pending after a weekend rally in Niagara Falls in addition to the criminal charges of endangering lives or public safety and common nuisance levelled against a Lincoln man and a St. Catharines woman.