Hamilton Police have identified body found in Windemere Basin

Hamilton Police have identified human remains found in a park last month.

It was in October of 2019, remains were found in Windemere Basin Park.

Further testing, including dental records, has identified the human remains as 26-year-old Jammar Allison of Toronto.

Police believe Allison was abducted on June 1st 2018 from a parking lot located at 680 Rexdale Blvd in Toronto by what is believed to be three unknown suspects.

The abductors used a black Dodge Caravan.

Toronto Police investigated this matter as a kidnapping and have been investigating Allison’s disappearance for the past two years.

Detectives believe Allison was the victim of a homicide.

Jammar's family is devastated by the news and have requested privacy as they grieve the loss of their son and brother.

Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit has now taken carriage of this homicide and is asking anyone with information on the abduction and murder of Jammar Allison to call Det. Geoff Burbidge at 905-546-2288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppershamilton.com.