Hamilton Police investigate death of Stoney Creek man who drove into LCBO
Police in Hamilton are investigating the death of a man who drove into a liquor store.
The 66-year-old driver from Stoney Creek died from his injuries.
They say the incident on Sunday occurred when a black S-U-V drove through the parking lot and hit the LCBO building.
Police say they suspect speed played a role.
