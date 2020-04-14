iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Hamilton Police investigate death of Stoney Creek man who drove into LCBO

police tape

Police in Hamilton are investigating the death of a man who drove into a liquor store.

The 66-year-old driver from Stoney Creek died from his injuries.

They say the incident on Sunday occurred when a black S-U-V drove through the parking lot and hit the LCBO building.

Police say they suspect speed played a role.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio