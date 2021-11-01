Hamilton Police investigating after 84 year old pedestrian fatally struck in Stoney Creek
Hamilton Police are investigating after an 84 year old woman was hit and killed by a driver in Stoney Creek.
Police say the woman was walking near the intersection of Barton Street East and Varga Drive around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when she was hit by the driver of an SUV.
The driver remained on scene and no charges have been announced yet as the investigation continues.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.
