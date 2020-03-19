Hamilton Police investigating the discovery of bones

Hamilton Police have a large industrial field cordoned off in Ancaster after bones were discovered.

At 5pm last night, Hamilton Police were called to the area of Wilson Street West and Garner Road West after someone had found bones.

When police arrived, they saw the bones and secured the area.

The investigation is on-going.

Police have yet to confirm if the bones are human.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with this investigation please contact Detective Sergeant Marco DelConte 905-546-3851 or Detective Tim Knapp by calling 905-546-2389.