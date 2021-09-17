Hamilton police looking for three suspects in violent kidnapping that left one dead

Hamilton police say they're looking for three suspects following a violent kidnapping that left one man dead and two in hospital.

Det.-Sgt. Steve Bereziuk says 63-year-old Faqir Ali was the target of the kidnapping that took place at a home early Thursday morning.

He says Ali's two adult sons attempted to protect their father and were shot.

Both young men were taken to hospital and police say one of them, 21-year-old Hasnain ``Nano'' Ali, died from his wounds.

Police say the father was found hours later near a lift bridge and had been severely beaten.

Bereziuk says the 63-year-old will be interviewed by investigators when he's physically capable.

Police say Faquir Ali's wife and daughter were also at home during the attack but were not injured.